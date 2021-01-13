The Board of Education of Charles County today in a vote of four to three elected Latina Wilson as its chairperson and Virginia McGraw as its vice-chairperson at the start of its Jan. 12 meeting. Wilson and McGraw exchange Board leadership roles for the next calendar year. The Board votes annually in January to elect a chairperson and vice-chairperson. The term for each role is one year.

Latina Wilson

Wilson was first elected to the Board in November 2018. Today begins Wilson’s first term as Board chairperson. In addressing her Board colleagues, Wilson said she looks forward to continuing her service as a trustee to the community. “Our schools are here to serve the educational needs of our students. All of our stakeholders must be partners in this endeavor. I will continue to encourage good governance and collaboration. I know there are numerous challenges and tasks before us this year, such as a transition to a new superintendent and COVID recovery. I look forward to continuing our collaborative work,” Wilson said.

Prior to today’s vote, Wilson served as Board vice chairperson for two terms.

McGraw was first elected to the Board in 2014 and is serving in her second term. Prior to today’s vote, McGraw served as Board chairperson for the past four years.

Virginia McGraw

McGraw said she is excited to continue in a leadership role with the Board and continue her work in the best interests of students. “The role of a Board member is to advocate for the budget and the school system. I have done that in making difficult and well-informed decisions as we face challenges of selecting a new superintendent and recovery from COVID-19. We will work toward the goals we have established to move our school system from good to great,” McGraw shared in accepting the vote.

Wilson is a Gulf War veteran who retired from the U.S. Army after serving for 20 years. She is active in the community and serves as president of the Port Tobacco River Conservancy; president of the Southern Maryland Alumni Chapter for the University of Maryland Eastern Shore; member of the McConchie One-room School House committee and member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority. She also served as the education liaison for the Charles County Branch of the NAACP for several years. Wilson earned her bachelor of science in business from the University of Maryland Eastern Shore. She is serving her first term on the Board.

McGraw is a retired Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) principal who also served as a teacher and vice principal during her 25-year career with the school system. She was the 2009 CCPS Principal of the Year, and volunteers with Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church. She is an elected member of the board of directors of the Maryland Association of School Boards. She is also a member of the Charles County Retired School Personnel Association, the Education Association of Charles County and the Maryland State Education Association. She earned her bachelor’s degree in elementary special education and her master’s degree in special education. McGraw has lived in the Charles County community for more than 40 years.

