Skylar is a friendly 8-year-old, tri-color beagle girl that loves being around her people.She loves the other dogs in her foster home and has done fine with the cat too! Skylar likes to curl up for a good nap on the couch with her foster brother.

She would like a forever home with a canine companion or two and a fenced yard.

While Skylar enjoys going for walks and does well on a leash, she also loves sniffing and exploring. Skylar is a sweetheart with a mischievously playful side too.

She is very food motivated and will do a happy dance around when a smell of food is in the air. Like most beagles, she loves tasty treats!

More than anything Skylar would love to find her forever home in the new year!

Skylar’s vetting is complete and she is ready to find her forever home!

Please follow this link to read more about Skylar!

If you are interested in adopting Skylar or another beagle email us at icanhelp@beaglemaryland.org

