The Board of Education at its Jan. 12 virtual meeting recognized four annual Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) resolutions. The resolutions highlight Black History Month, Career and Technical Education Month, Gifted and Talented Education Month and National School Counseling Week.

The school system celebrates Black History Month annually in February. The 2021 theme is The Black Family: Representation, Identity and Diversity. Throughout the school year, as well as Black History Month, CCPS works to improve minority achievement in schools with a goal of eliminating achievement gaps. Black History Month activities focus on infusing African American history into classroom lessons and learning activities. Black History Month also highlights CCPS’ commitment to its 10 established minority achievement requirements. At the meeting, Board Member Elizabeth Brown read and presented the resolution.

The Association for Career and Technology Education recognizes February as Career and Technical Education Month. CCPS highlights its career and technical education (CTE) programs annually in February to emphasize the importance of the development of skills and leadership among students. CTE programs teach students skills and provide training for trades and specialized industries, as well as certifications required to enter the workforce. All Charles County public high schools, as well as the Robert D. Stethem Educational Center, have specialized CTE programs for students. CTE programs also provide students with leadership opportunities within their specialized program. Board Member Tajala Battle-Lockhart read and presented the resolution.

Gifted and Talented Education Month is celebrated annually in February, and highlights opportunities for students who demonstrate outstanding levels of achievement. Gifted and talented students are those who demonstrate outstanding talent and perform, or show the potential to perform at remarkably higher levels than their peers. CCPS screens students for gifted education services annually. Board Member Michael Lukas read and presented the resolution.

CCPS recognizes National School Counseling Week annually in February. For 2021, National School Counseling Week is Feb. 1-5. School counselors are recognized annually for the role they have in helping students plan for their future, achieve personal success and work toward academic achievement. School counselors work throughout the school year to help students focus on academic, career and social/emotional development so they achieve success in school and are prepared to graduate. The American School Counselor Association sponsors National School Counseling Week annually. Board Member David Hancock read and presented the resolution.

During the virtual employee and student recognition, the Board honored students and staff, including Dr. Samuel A. Mudd Elementary School Principal Orlena Whatley. Whatley is the 2020 CCPS Principal of the Year and Washington Post Principal of the Year award finalist.

Additionally, the Board honored three CCPS 2020 Support Staff Award recipients including Carol Jewell, secretary to the principal at North Point High School; Annemarie Murphy, secretary in school administration at the Jesse L. Starkey Administration Building; and Lisa Willis, kindergarten instructional assistant, Mary B. Neal Elementary School. Four other 2020 Support Staff Award recipients are set to be honored at the Board’s Feb. 9 meeting.

