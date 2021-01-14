The Powerball® jackpot is now in Top 5 territory! The jackpot stands at an estimated $640 million ($478.7 million cash value) for the Saturday, January 16 drawing. If won, it would be the 5th largest jackpot in Powerball game history and the 9th largest jackpot in U.S. Lottery history. This is the highest the Powerball jackpot has been since March 2019.

The Powerball jackpot was last hit in New York in the Sept. 16, 2020 drawing. Since then, there have been 34 drawings in a row without a jackpot winner. Saturday’s drawing will be the 35th draw in the jackpot run – making this the longest streak without a jackpot winner in Powerball history.

There were a lot of big winners in the Wednesday night drawing, including 10 tickets that matched all five white balls to win $1 million. The $1 million-winning tickets were sold in California (2), Colorado, Georgia, Michigan (3), New York and Texas (2). One other ticket doubled the $1 million prize to $2 million by including the Power Play® option for an additional $1. The $2 million-winning ticket was sold in Virginia. In total, more than 3.3 million tickets won prizes ranging from $4 to $2 million in the Wednesday night drawing.

Since the jackpot was last hit, there have been more than 27.3 million winning tickets across all prize tiers, including 34 tickets that have won $1 million and 11 tickets that have won $2 million.

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots

1. $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – California, Florida, Tennessee

2. $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – Wisconsin

3. $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – Massachusetts

4. $687.8 Million – Oct. 27, 2018 – Iowa, New York

5. $640 Million (est.)

6. $590.5 Million – May 18, 2013 – Florida

7. $587.5 Million – Nov. 28, 2012 – Arizona, Missouri

8. $564.1 Million – Feb. 11, 2015 – North Carolina, Puerto Rico, Texas

9. $559.7 Million – Jan. 6, 2018 – New Hampshire

10. $487.0 Million – July 30, 2016 – New Hampshire

Top 10 U.S. Lottery Jackpots

1. $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – Powerball – CA, FL, TN

2. $1.537 Billion – Oct. 23, 2018 – Mega Millions – SC

3. $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – Powerball – WI

4. $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – Powerball – MA

5. $750 Million (est.) – Mega Millions

6. $687.8 Million – Oct. 27, 2018 – Powerball – IA, NY

7. $656 Million – Mar. 30, 2012 – Mega Millions – KS, IL, MD

8. $648 Million – Dec. 17, 2013 – Mega Millions – CA, GA

9. $640 Million (est.) – Powerball

10. $590.5 Million – May 18, 2013 – Powerball – FL

