LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Commissioners Tuesday signed a commitment letter outlining their support for the ACT Work Ready Community workforce development program.

The program serves to help people achieve workplace and education success through continuous learning opportunities. The success of the program comes through assessments and certifications that work to close skills gaps. Businesses and industries can communicate needed skills, and educators work to close skills gaps via career pathway tools. The College of Southern Maryland and the Department of Economic Development have partnered to introduce the program to St. Mary’s County residents.

The Commissioners voted unanimously to support the program.

