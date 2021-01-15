The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) Nursing Student Association (NSA) volunteered last month to assist the national Wreaths Across America campaign at the Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery. The NSA members laid approximately 63 wreaths to honor those who served in the U.S. Armed Services.

Wreaths Across America coordinates yearly wreath­-laying ceremonies at more than 2,100 locations across the United States, at sea and abroad.

Participants included NSA President Dianna Russo, Former Treasurer Courtney Alvey, Treasurer Joanne Perez, Katie Klotz, Sarah Noble, Deborah Rutledge, and Robin Young, faculty advisors.

