ANNAPOLIS, MD–Governor Larry Hogan today announced Executive Order 01.01.2021.03, establishing the Maryland Semiquincentennial Commission, to coordinate the commemoration and observance of the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, Revolutionary War, and the founding of the United States.

“The importance of Maryland’s role in the founding of our nation is a story worth celebrating, especially as we prepare for a transition of power in the nation’s capital,” said Governor Hogan. “From across our state, Maryland contributed greatly to our epic quest for freedom—a challenge we continue to refine and uphold to this day.”

The U.S. Semiquincentennial Commission was established by the U.S. Congress to inspire all Americans to participate in a momentous milestone—the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States in 1776. The Maryland State House was the site of the ratification of the Treaty of Paris on January 14, 1784, which formally ended the Revolutionary War. The semiquincentennial commemorative period runs from 2020 to 2027, peaking on July 4, 2026. Commemorative initiatives will fall into three thematic categories to educate, engage, and unite.

“We look forward to supporting the efforts to commemorate Maryland’s contributions to our country’s heritage in our struggle for independence,” said Secretary of Planning Robert McCord.

As part of its work in Maryland, the commission will:

Coordinate, engage, and liaise with the U.S. Semiquincentennial Commission, and other local, county, and state commissions, as well as private and public organizations and partners, including, but not limited to, the America 250 Foundation and the American Battlefield Trust;

Develop, encourage, and execute an inclusive celebration, commemoration, and observance of the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, Revolutionary War, and founding of the United States of America, and all its people, through civic, cultural, and historical education, events, and programming;

Promote the documentation, identification, and preservation of cultural and historic resources, including archives, buildings, landscapes, objects, and sites related to the semiquincentennial period

The Maryland Semiquincentennial Commission will be staffed by the Maryland Department of Planning and Governor’s Coordinating Offices. The Maryland Historical Trust will help assist and guide the commission’s goals, mission, and recommendations.

