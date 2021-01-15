ANNAPOLIS, MD – The House Minority Caucus today announced the unanimous reelection of Delegate Nic Kipke as Minority Leader and Delegate Kathy Szeliga as Minority Whip. Serving in these positions since 2013, Kipke and Szeliga will be stepping down from their leadership positions after the 2021 session. They’re the longest serving Republican caucus leadership team in state history. Kipke plans to focus on 2022 Anne Arundel elections and Szeliga plans to focus on recruiting and training Republican women to run for public offices.

“We are thankful to have the ongoing support of our colleagues”, said Delegate Szeliga. “Over the last seven years our members have amazed us with their talents and their commitment to make Maryland a better place to live, work, and raise a family. We are excited to see what the future holds for our Caucus and believe it is time to give another team an opportunity to lead.”



“The 2021 Legislative Session will be like none we have ever seen before”, said Delegate Kipke. “Not only will the everyday operations of the legislative session be vastly different, but we face a myriad of complex issues; the impact of COVID-19 on the health and economic wellbeing of our Marylanders, the ongoing scourge of violent crime facing our cities, the threat of higher taxes on our citizens and businesses, just to name a few. As they have done in years past, our Caucus will come together to provide reasonable and thoughtful solutions. We are honored to have the confidence of our colleagues to lead them during these troubling times.”

