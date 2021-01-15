LEONARDTOWN, MD – Due to repair work being performed on the HVAC system, tours at Piney Point Lighthouse Museum will not include the keeper’s quarters until further notice.

Tours will continue to all other areas and buildings of the museum and lighthouse tower, as usual. The museum store will also continue to be available for shoppers. For more information and updates, follow www.Facebook.com/1836Light.

Piney Point Lighthouse Museum is open for tours daily, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. For tour reservations and additional information, please call 301-994-1471.

