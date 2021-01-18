Senate President Emeritus Thomas V. Mike Miller, Jr. will lie in state in the rotunda of the Maryland State House on Thursday, January 21, 2021 from 6:00pm to 8:00 pm and on Friday, January 22, 2021 from 8:00 am to 7:00 pm. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, in-person visitation will be limited to appointments for invited guests only. Visitors must remain socially distanced and masks will be required at all times. State House staff has increased air circulation, created restricted walkways with marked off standing spots. Anyone entering the State House will be strongly encouraged to be tested, and will have to complete mandatory health and temperature screenings. The visitation will also be streamed online with a link provided later this week.

Troopers who have previously served with President Emeritus Miller will provide an escort from the Lee Funeral Home to the Maryland State House, passing by Senator Miller’s law offices, the Prince George’s Fire Department in Clinton, MD, Surrattsville High School, Chesapeake Beach, Dunkirk Fire Department, and Herrington Harbor before arriving at the State House. Well-wishers are encouraged to send him off from these outdoor locations, but they are asked to wear masks and maintain proper social distancing protocols. An exact schedule will be provided later in the week. A Maryland State Police procession will escort President Emeritus Miller from Route 50 Exit 24 to the State House where he will process through family and selected guests into the State House, with evening visitation for family members only.

On Friday, President Emeritus Miller will have visitation from 8AM-11AM, and from 3PM – 7PM, with a pause for the Senate Session from 12PM-2PM. At 7:00PM, the Maryland State Police will escort President Emeritus Miller from the Maryland State House to Route 50. Troopers who have previously served with President Emeritus Miller will provide an escort to the Lee Funeral Home. On Saturday, the family will hold a private mass and service at their family church St. John the Evangelist in Clinton, MD, followed by a private internment. The mass and service will be live streamed on the St. John the Evangelist Facebook page.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Calvert Health Cancer Foundation, the Dunkirk Fire Department, the Thomas V. Mike Miller, Jr. Center for Leadership at the College of Southern Maryland, or the Thomas V. Mike Miller Education Fund to support youth environmental education and career programs through the Chesapeake Bay Trust (please denote that fund if donating online).

Like this: Like Loading...