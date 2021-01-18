Charles County Sheriff Troy D. Berry is proud to announce the Southern Maryland Criminal Justice Academy (SMCJA) celebrated the graduation of 12 correctional officers – 7 from Charles County – from the Corrections Entrance Level Training Program (CELTP), Session 65, at a private ceremony held January 14 at the Academy in Welcome. The program requires each Correctional Officer to complete a ten-week Basic Corrections Academy, which exceeds the state minimum for all Correctional Officers working in local correctional facilities across Maryland.

“We’re very proud of the perseverance of these new Officers as well as our Academy Staff for pushing through and completing this program amidst a pandemic,” said Sheriff Troy Berry. “They overcame many challenges to safely and effectively train a new group of professionals.”

“Correctional Officers walk one of the toughest beats in law enforcement,” Sheriff Berry continued. “They are responsible for the safety of the inmates, officers, and support staff in the Detention Center, but they also serve as mentors and counselors. The ultimate goal of Correctional Officers is to help inmates get their lives back on track upon their release. It is not an easy task but is one that they handle with the utmost professionalism.”

CO Charles Watley is awarded the Steve Allen Leadership Award

During the graduation ceremony, SMCJA instructors presented awards to graduates who excelled in three categories: Deven Roney, from Charles County, received the Scholastic Achievement Award for earning a 98.99 percent grade point average, the highest in the class. Charles Watley, from Charles County, received the Physical Training Award, scoring 538 points out of 800, the highest in the class during PT tests administered at the beginning and end of the training program. Watley also was honored with the Steve Allen Leadership Award, named after one of the original founders of the SMCJA who died of cancer several years ago.

Sheriff Berry and the men and women of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office are proud to welcome our newest Correctional Officers to the CCSO family:

Correctional Officer Kendall Ambroz

Correctional Officer Shiloh Beale

Correctional Officer Elizabeth Brown

Correctional Officer Luke Leapley

Correctional Officer Justin Martin

Correctional Officer Deven Roney

Correctional Officer Charles Watley

