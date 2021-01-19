For the fourth time in its 28-year history, the Powerball jackpot has crossed the $700 million mark. The Powerball jackpot now stands at an estimated $730 million ($546 million cash value) for the Wednesday, January 20 drawing. If won, it would be the 4th largest jackpot in Powerball game history and the 6th largest in U.S. lottery history. This is the highest the Powerball jackpot has been since March 2019.

The Powerball jackpot was last hit in New York in the Sept. 16, 2020 drawing. Since then, there have been 35 drawings in a row without a jackpot winner. Wednesday’s drawing will be the 36th draw in the jackpot run – continuing what has been the longest streak without a jackpot winner in Powerball history.

There were a lot of big winners in the Saturday night drawing, including 14 tickets that matched all five white balls to win $1 million. The $1 million-winning tickets were sold in California (2), Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Missouri, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Texas (3) and West Virginia. Two other tickets doubled the $1 million prize to $2 million by including the Power Play® option for an additional $1. The $2 million-winning tickets were sold in New Hampshire and Pennsylvania. In total, more than 4 million tickets won prizes ranging from $4 to $2 million in the Saturday night drawing.

Since the jackpot was last hit, there have been more than 31 million winning tickets across all prize tiers, including 48 tickets that have won $1 million and 13 tickets that have won $2 million.

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots

1. $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – California, Florida, Tennessee

2. $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – Wisconsin

3. $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – Massachusetts

4. $730 Million (est.)

5. $687.8 Million – Oct. 27, 2018 – Iowa, New York

6. $590.5 Million – May 18, 2013 – Florida

7. $587.5 Million – Nov. 28, 2012 – Arizona, Missouri

8. $564.1 Million – Feb. 11, 2015 – North Carolina, Puerto Rico, Texas

9. $559.7 Million – Jan. 6, 2018 – New Hampshire

10. $487.0 Million – July 30, 2016 – New Hampshire

Top 10 U.S. Lottery Jackpots

1. $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – Powerball – CA, FL, TN

2. $1.537 Billion – Oct. 23, 2018 – Mega Millions – SC

3. $850 Million (est.) – Mega Millions

4. $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – Powerball – WI

5. $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – Powerball – MA

6. $730 Million (est.) – Powerball

7. $687.8 Million – Oct. 27, 2018 – Powerball – IA, NY

8. $656 Million – Mar. 30, 2012 – Mega Millions – KS, IL, MD

9. $648 Million – Dec. 17, 2013 – Mega Millions – CA, GA

10. $590.5 Million – May 18, 2013 – Powerball – FL

About POWERBALL

It’s America’s Game! Since its first drawing in 1992, POWERBALL® has inspired the country with a chance to become a millionaire, while raising $25 billion for good causes supported by lotteries. POWERBALL set a world record jackpot of $1.586 billion in January 2016. The record prize was shared by winners in California, Florida and Tennessee. POWERBALL tickets are $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are held every Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET. More than half of all proceeds from the sale of a POWERBALL ticket remain in the jurisdiction where the ticket was sold.

