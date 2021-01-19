LEONARDTOWN, MD (January 19, 2021) – The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) is announcing the temporary closure of its COVID-19 testing sites on Wednesday, January 20, 2021, in order to redirect staff resources for community-based COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinics that day.

Regular testing site operations are expected to resume on Thursday, January 21, 2021. There are many local alternate options for COVID-19 testing in St. Mary’s County, including local urgent care facilities and primary care offices.

For local COVID-19 updates, data, and information, please visit the SMCHD website at www.smchd.org/coronavirus or call (301) 475-4330.

