Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) is hosting its annual winter chess tournament in person at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 20, at Henry E. Lackey High School. The tournament is limited to chess players in Grades 4-12. Parents and family members will not be permitted to remain on site during the tournament. This is a precautionary measure to limit the amount of people inside of the playing area. Parents can watch the tournament virtually through Zoom with a limited panoramic view. Individual matches will not be highlighted.

Players must register in advance to participate. The registration form is posted on the CCPS website at https://www.ccboe.com/index.php/gifted-education-services/#Events. The deadline to register is Wednesday, Feb. 21. Walk-in registrations are not accepted.

The tournament features a four-round Swiss-style format. Sign-in for players begins at 8:15 a.m. with the first round of play starting at 9 a.m. Students must check in by 8:45 a.m. to be matched for play in the first round.

An awards ceremony will follow the matches. Players will receive a trophy, medal and/or certification for participation. Participation is free and open to all Charles County students in Grades 4-12.

The following COVID-19 safety precautions will be in place.

Players must be dropped off at the main door entrance area of the school building. A CCPS staff member will greet every student player upon arrival and direct them to the check-in area.

All players will be required to complete a health form upon arrival. The form is posted here on the CCPS website .

. Students will play with different unused chess pieces for each match.

Hand sanitizer will be available. Players can bring their own.

All players must wear a face mask or protective face covering during the tournament.

Players will be socially distanced at least 6-feet apart.

Questions can be directed to Alicia Briscoe at abriscoe@ccboe.com or 301-934-7369, or Ann Taylor at ataylor@ccboe.com or 301-934-7378.

