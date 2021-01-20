LEONARDTOWN, MD – This is to advise that Commissioner President Randy Guy has ordered the Maryland and St. Mary’s County flags immediately lowered to half-staff in honor of Circuit Court Judge C. Clarke Raley, retired. The Honorable C. Clarke Raley died Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021.

The flags will be lowered until sunset, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2020.

“I grew up near the Raley family, and I knew the Judge to be a fine man. He was an asset to our local judicial system and will be sorely missed in our community. The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County and I extend our deepest condolences to his family,” said Commissioner President Randy Guy.

