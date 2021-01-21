The Board of Education and staff of Calvert County Public Schools would like to express their condolences to the family of Senate President Emeritus Thomas V. Mike Miller, Jr., dedicated friend of education.

Senator Miller annually attended the Calvert County History Fair to honor young historians and was genuinely interested in their research. In 2019, the top awards for the projects that best showcase historical scholarship were named after the Senator, and he joined the winners on stage to present the eponymous honors.

“A staunch advocate for public education and the Chesapeake Bay, Senate President Emeritus Thomas V. Mike Miller, Jr., will surely be missed. A lover of history, he annually attended the CCPS History Fair where students selected from each county middle and high school presented historical research projects focused on the National History Day annual topic. I thank him posthumously for the time he lovingly spent attending many Calvert County Public School events to support, motivate, and encourage our students.”

-Inez N. Claggett, President

“Senator Thomas V. Mike Miller, Jr., lived a remarkable life as a public servant. I’m grateful to have known him, to have sat with him at many CCPS History Fair, Boy Scout Eagle, Girl Scout Gold, and High School Senior award ceremonies. Senator Miller’s kindness, his intelligence, his courage, and his commitment to service set an example that our community needs today more than ever. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the entire Miller family.”

-Pamela L. Cousins, Vice President

“Senator Miller was an ardent student of history and hardly ever missed the opportunity to celebrate student achievement in this area at Calvert’s annual History Fair. I am very grateful for the time he gave us and for his being the great friend to education that he was—he will be missed.”

-Dawn C. Balinski

“I’ve had the pleasure of knowing and working with Senator Thomas V. Mike Miller for over three decades. He truly valued education, gave a voice to the voiceless, and showed a loving commitment to Southern Maryland. I will miss your yearly Christmas cards and leadership. Rest easy, sir.”

-Antione S. White

“Senator Miller did not forget his local constituency in spite of his vast responsibilities as Senate President. He had my number, and he called me often to get more information or to advocate for a member of the community who called him. Thanks to him for all he did for Maryland and Calvert County. “

-Daniel D. Curry, Ed.D., Superintendent

“Senator Miller was a great friend of social studies, both in Calvert County and throughout the State of Maryland. He consistently advocated for a strong program of history education and civic literacy in Maryland. Senator Miller was also a steadfast supporter of the Calvert County History Fair and Maryland History Day. For more than two decades, Senator Miller never missed a Calvert County History Fair Award Ceremony. He supported our contest through his personal generosity, but more importantly, he truly celebrated the learning and achievement of all our participants. No doubt, many Calvert County graduates will count as one of their most memorable moments standing on the floor of the Maryland Senate while Senator Miller recognized each scholar in front of the entire General Assembly. Senator Miller will be greatly missed.”

-J. Scott McComb, Supervisor of Social Studies

