Grind House, the first black woman-owned coffee truck in Charles
County, MD, will host its soft launch on January 24, 2021, at Life’s
Journey in Waldorf, MD. This event will provide the community a preview
of the flavor varieties of quality coffees and teas available at the
grand opening later this year.
Purchase tickets at https://thegrindhouseusa.com/product/tgh-soft-launch-ticket/.
For more information about Grind House, connect with us on Facebook and Instagram
@thegrindhouseusa.
COST: $10: Sample 4 types of teas
$10: Sample 4 types of coffee
$12: Sample 4 types of coffee and 4 types of tea
Attendees will receive a free cup of their favorite tea or coffee to go
About Grind House
The Grind House is a coffee truck primarily located in Charles County,
Maryland. Why did we choose the name Grind House? Well, because
whether it is coffee or hard work, we are committed to the grind.
At Grind House, our mission is to serve the community with great coffee
and excellent customer service while encouraging people to pursue their
dreams. How will we do this? Our coffee truck features a full menu of
moderately priced coffee, espresso drinks, hot and cold teas,
sandwiches, salads, and bagels. We treat every customer as a friend and
prepare their requests as if they were for us. Also, our Grind House
coffee truck will benefit and support local businesses by offering
advertisement opportunities, partnerships, and alliances so that
together we can bring our dreams to reality into reality.
NOTE: CDC Guidelines require strict adherence to social distancing
guidelines. Tastings will be conducted in 20-minute time slots. We require masks and temperature checks for entry.