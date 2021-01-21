Grind House, the first black woman-owned coffee truck in Charles

County, MD, will host its soft launch on January 24, 2021, at Life’s

Journey in Waldorf, MD. This event will provide the community a preview

of the flavor varieties of quality coffees and teas available at the

grand opening later this year.

Purchase tickets at https://thegrindhouseusa.com/product/tgh-soft-launch-ticket/.

For more information about Grind House, connect with us on Facebook and Instagram

@thegrindhouseusa.

COST: $10: Sample 4 types of teas

$10: Sample 4 types of coffee

$12: Sample 4 types of coffee and 4 types of tea

Attendees will receive a free cup of their favorite tea or coffee to go

About Grind House

The Grind House is a coffee truck primarily located in Charles County,

Maryland. Why did we choose the name Grind House? Well, because

whether it is coffee or hard work, we are committed to the grind.

At Grind House, our mission is to serve the community with great coffee

and excellent customer service while encouraging people to pursue their

dreams. How will we do this? Our coffee truck features a full menu of

moderately priced coffee, espresso drinks, hot and cold teas,

sandwiches, salads, and bagels. We treat every customer as a friend and

prepare their requests as if they were for us. Also, our Grind House

coffee truck will benefit and support local businesses by offering

advertisement opportunities, partnerships, and alliances so that

together we can bring our dreams to reality into reality.

NOTE: CDC Guidelines require strict adherence to social distancing

guidelines. Tastings will be conducted in 20-minute time slots. We require masks and temperature checks for entry.

