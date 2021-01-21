ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s basketball team will open up their 2021 campaign at Morgan State University on Thursday, Jan. 21. The opening tip against the Bears will be at 6 p.m.

Morgan State University will not allow spectators into Hill Field House, but will provide live video, live stats, and live audio. Links to the game can be found below.

Video: https://morganstatebears.com/watch/?Live=121&type=Live

Live Stats: https://morganstatebears.com/sidearmstats/mbball/summary

Audio: https://radio.securenetsystems.net/v5/HSRN2

