Today, January 21, 2021, at 4 pm, a funeral procession will begin from the Lee Funeral Home in Clinton to the State House in Annapolis. Senator Miller’s body will be escorted by Maryland State Troopers who served on his protective detail.

The procession will stop by important places in Mike Miller’s life and the family would love friends to join in by waving at each spot and on the route. The family will be at many locations.

See the following order: leaving Lee Funeral Home at 4:00 heading to…

1. Law Offices of Thomas V. Mike, Miller, Jr., Clinton 4:-4:15

2. B.K. Miller’s, Clinton 4:-4:15

3. Clinton Volunteer Fire Dept: 4-4:15

4. Surrattsville High School 4:15-4:20

5. Miller family home. 9312 Brandywine Rd. 4:20

6. Dunkirk law office 4:35

7. Dunkirk Volunteer Fire Co 4:40

8. Entrance to Camp Roosevelt, 4:45

9. Chesapeake Beach Road 5:00

10. Herrington Harbour, 5:15

11. Maryland State House in Annapolis around 6 p.m.

If you wish to stand by as the procession makes its way through our area, we suggest you stand along Rt. 261 in Chesapeake Beach somewhere between Beach Elementary School and the intersection of Rt. 261 and Rt. 260 around 5 pm. Another option would be to stand along the route near Herrington Harbour around 5:15 pm.

Senator Miller will lie in state at the State House beginning on Friday, January 22, 2021, from 8 am to 7 pm with visitation by prescheduled limited appointments only. This will be live-streamed. There will be a break from noon to 2 pm on Friday, as the Senate will conduct a memorial session. The State House is closed to visitors, but the program will be live-streamed at http://mgaleg.maryland.gov/. At 7:30 pm, Mike will leave the State House for the last time and get a proper send-off that you can view on Rowe Blvd.

Saturday, January 23, 2021, the family will hold a private Mass of Christian Burial at their family church, St. John the Evangelist in Clinton at 11 am, followed by a private interment. The funeral mass will be live-streamed on the St. John the Evangelist Facebook page @Saintjohnevangelist.

