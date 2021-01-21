LEONARDTOWN, MD (January 21, 2021) – The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) is preparing to deliver COVID-19 vaccine for occupational categories and age groups that are part of Phase 1C of the Maryland vaccination plan, including:

St. Mary’s County residents age 65 years and older

Grocery Store Employees

Public Transit Workers

Postal Service Workers

Laboratory Services

Agricultural Production/Farming Workers

Manufacturing Employees

Veterinary Services

SMCHD anticipates launching Phase 1C on Monday, January 25, 2021 by prioritizing those aged 65 and older first, and then soon after will invite occupational groups in Phase 1C. The weekly allotment of vaccine from the state will determine the pace of this progress. All occupational categories of Phase 1A and Phase 1B will continue to be eligible for vaccine as the county enters Phase 1C.

Businesses/Organizations/Occupational Sectors:

SMCHD is encouraging businesses/organizations that are eligible as part of Phase 1C and located within St. Mary’s County to submit their information via this survey to receive information on registering for COVID-19 vaccination when they become eligible. Individual employees do not need to complete the survey. Please only have one point of contact per organization complete the survey.

SMCHD mass vaccination events will continue as vaccine supply becomes available to the local health department. Vaccine appointment times that are available will be posted on the SMCHD COVID-19 vaccine webpage. Appointment times fill quickly as the allotted vaccine amount from the state does not satisfy local demand. Individuals are required to register online for a vaccine appointment. For seniors ages 65+ who need assistance with registering over the phone, please call the St. Mary’s County Department of Aging & Human Services at (301) 475-4200 ext 1049.

For more information about the COVID-19 vaccine and registering for the vaccine, please visit the SMCHD website at www.smchd.org/covid-19-vaccine.

For local COVID-19 updates, information and data, please visit www.smchd.org/coronavirus or call the St. Mary’s County Health Department at 301-475-4330.

