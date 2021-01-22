Have you ever wanted to contribute to an exhibit at a museum? St. Clement’s Island Museum is seeking historic documents, photos and other significant objects related to St. Clement’s Island and the Colton’s Point area from the 20th century and earlier.
This event encourages the public to share items and information that will help the St. Mary’s County Museum Division expand the interpretation, exhibits and story of its historic sites.
Community Day at St. Clement’s Island Museum
- February 12, 2021
- 10 AM – 4 PM
- St. Clement’s Island Museum
- 38370 Point Breeze Road, Colton’s Point, MD 20626
- Phone: 301-769-2222
- Web: Facebook.com/SCIMuseum