Have you ever wanted to contribute to an exhibit at a museum? St. Clement’s Island Museum is seeking historic documents, photos and other significant objects related to St. Clement’s Island and the Colton’s Point area from the 20th century and earlier.

This event encourages the public to share items and information that will help the St. Mary’s County Museum Division expand the interpretation, exhibits and story of its historic sites.

Community Day at St. Clement’s Island Museum

February 12, 2021

10 AM – 4 PM

St. Clement’s Island Museum

38370 Point Breeze Road, Colton’s Point, MD 20626

Phone: 301-769-2222

