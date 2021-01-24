SALISBURY, Md. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s basketball team traveled to Salisbury University on Saturday (Jan. 23) afternoon and were edged by the Sea Gulls by a final score of 69-66.

St. Mary’s College – 66, Salisbury – 69



How It Happened

Salisbury jumped out to their largest lead of the opening half, capturing a 19-6 advantage at the 13:21 mark. The Sea Gulls managed to knock down five consecutive three balls to push themselves in the lead.

Trailing 22-10, the Seahawks closed the gap to 22-21 with an 11 point run. Cameron Rucker , Gary Grant , Micah Henry , and Elijah Crawford recorded scores during the scoring streak.

, , , and recorded scores during the scoring streak. Both squads continued to exchange scores until Salisbury held a 32-27 lead with 1:11 remaining. St. Mary’s College took advantage of their final possession of the half when Darian Callaway drained a three-pointer. The Seahawks headed into the halftime break trailing 32-30.

drained a three-pointer. The Seahawks headed into the halftime break trailing 32-30. St. Mary’s College recorded four blocks and four steals to close the gap in the first half of action.

The start of the second half was similar to the end of the first, with both teams trading scores. Next, the Seahawks captured their first lead since the opening minutes of the game, grabbing a 57-55 lead with 5:50 remaining in regulation. Daryn Alexander started the run with a layup and Grant tallied the final three points for the Seahawk lead.

started the run with a layup and Grant tallied the final three points for the Seahawk lead. Salisbury eventually took the lead again, but didn’t hold onto it long. Grant once again willed his way to the basket and drained a layup and drew a foul. Grant went on to drain the following free throw. Next, Olumide Lewis knocked down a clutch three-pointer to give the Seahawks a 63-61 advantage.

knocked down a clutch three-pointer to give the Seahawks a 63-61 advantage. With under two minutes remaining, Brandon Craig of Salisbury recorded three consecutive points to give the Sea Gulls a 67-66 lead. St. Mary’s College missed a three ball in their next possession and Salisbury capitalized with a layup on the other side of the floor. The Seahawks eventually turned the ball over on their final possession.

Inside the Box Score

Grant led the Seahawks with a team-best 19 points and eight rebounds. Crawford tied Grant with the team lead in rebounds collecting eight as well. Two other Seahawks finished the afternoon with double-digit points. Lewis recorded 13 points and Henry tallied 12, respectively.

St. Mary’s College played well on the defensive end, recording eight blocks and seven steals as a team. Albert Scott notched a team-high three blocks, while Grant and Crawford tallied two a piece. Additionally, Crawford led the team with three steals.

notched a team-high three blocks, while Grant and Crawford tallied two a piece. Additionally, Crawford led the team with three steals. Jordan Oates led the Sea Gulls with a double-double, collecting 11 points and 17 rebounds. Three Sea Gulls finished with 10 points and every Salisbury player that saw action scored.

Up Next for the Seahawks

Jan. 29 at Lancaster Bible | 7 PM | Horst Athletic Center

