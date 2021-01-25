LANCASTER, Pa. – After months of careful consideration regarding possible options for safely engaging in athletics this spring, the Atlantic East Conference Presidents’ Council and athletic administrators have come to the decision to cancel conference competition in fall and winter sports during the spring 2021 semester with the exception of a possible swimming championship due to its low-risk exposure category and the possibility to run the championship virtually.

The conference office and institutional leaders have agreed upon allowing institutional autonomy to schedule competition at their discretion. Activities are not limited by the conference and may include practices, strength and conditioning, inter-squad events, and intercollegiate contests where safe to do so.

The Seahawk field hockey and swimming teams will still compete during the spring semester, but without conference competition. Both teams are associate members of the AEC.

Division III previously announced that all Division III student-athletes are able to participate in athletics during this academic year without being charged a season of participation or semester of eligibility. The blanket waiver allows student-athletes to compete up to the established dates of competition/contest maximums without being charged a season of intercollegiate participation or a term of attendance for any term during the 2020-21 academic year in which they are eligible for competition.

At this time, spring sports scheduling and championships continue to have priority due to their lost season in Spring 2020. The Presidents’ Council is scheduled to meet again in the upcoming week to further discuss the spring sports schedule for the upcoming semester.

