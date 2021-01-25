LEONARDTOWN, MARYLAND (January 22, 2021) – Considering a future in health care? Applications are now being accepted for MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital’s Healthcare Scholarship Program . Celebrating its 20th year, the program supports local students pursuing degrees in nursing, imaging, respiratory therapy, laboratory technology, and other healthcare-related fields crucial to the care of our patients and the functioning of our hospital. This year’s deadline to apply is Feb. 26, 2021.

In return for a pre-determined length of employment with MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital after graduation, students may receive up to $3,000 per semester for four years toward tuition, required books, lab fees, and school-appointed uniforms. The scholarship is open only to students in Calvert, Charles, and St. Mary’s counties.

Both recent high school graduates and returning students may apply for the scholarship, which is funded through the work of the Board of Directors’ Philanthropy Committee and supported by generous donations from local businesses and individuals. Since 2001, 163 students have received support through the program.

Visit MedStarStMarys.org/Scholarships to download an application, or call Human Resources at 301-475-6018 for more information.

