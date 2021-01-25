Lieutenant Michael Payne and Police Officer First Class John Piersa were recently recognized along with law enforcement officers from around the State of Maryland by earning the Maryland Highway Traffic Safety Office’s – Traffic Safety Specialist (TSS) Award. LPPD now has six officers who have earned a TSS I Award and two who have earned the TSS II Award.

Lieutenant Michael Payne

Lieutenant Michael Payne joins Corporal Tommy Johnston and just a handful of other officers statewide who have earned a TSS II Award.

The TSS program is a statewide recognition of police officers who have attained distinctive levels of experience, training, and proficiency in Highway Safety and Traffic Enforcement methods and procedures. The TSS Designation is awarded by the Maryland Police Training & Standards Commission (MPTSC), and the program is open to all police officers, deputy sheriffs, and state troopers from all Maryland Law Enforcement agencies and to certain Federal law enforcement officers.

The TSS Program is funded through a grant by the Maryland Highway Safety Office, as part of Maryland’s Strategic Highway Safety Plan, and is a collaborative effort of the Maryland Sheriff’s Association, the Maryland Chiefs of Police Association, the Maryland Highway Safety Office, and the MPTSC. The Program is managed by the staff of the Leadership Development Institute at MPTSC.

Police Officer First Class John Piersa

A Traffic Safety Specialist I is designed to recognize an officer with specialized training relating to highway safety and traffic enforcement methods and procedures. An officer must complete the below Traffic Safety Specialist I requirements before proceeding to the next TSS designation.

A Traffic Safety Specialist II is designed to recognize an officer with advanced training relating to highway safety and traffic enforcement methods and procedures. An officer must be designated as a Traffic Safety Specialist II before proceeding to the next TSS designation. Current LPPD officers who have earned their TSS I recognition are Sergeant Robert Bagley, Sergeant Matthew Norris, Sergeant Philip Thompson, Sergeant Philip Thompson, PFC James Buckles, and PFC John Piersa.

Currently, there are approximately 1000 officers enrolled in the program, representing 78 law enforcement agencies throughout Maryland.

