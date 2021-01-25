ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – St. Mary’s College of Maryland head men’s basketball coach Chris Harney has announced the promotion of Dominic Milburn from assistant coach to associate head coach of the Seahawks.

“It’s an honor to have a coach like Dominic Milburn on our staff and he is much deserving of this promotion to associate head coach,” stated Harney. “He’s involved in every facet of our program, he leads our recruiting efforts and he makes our program better every single day with the work he does with our student-athletes.”

Milburn is in his fourth year overall on Harney’s staff. The Silver Spring, Maryland native has helped tutor one First Team All-CAC selection ( Spencer Schultz , 2018-19 season), two Second Team All-CAC Selections ( Gary Grant and Miles Gillette , 2019-20 season) and one CAC Rookie of the Year ( Gary Grant , 2019-20 season). Additionally, Milburn has coached 21 CAC All-Academic Team selections.

Prior to joining the St. Mary’s College coaching staff, Milburn had a brief coaching stint at Salisbury University. Milburn played collegiate basketball at Bowie State and Salisbury, and later graduated from Salisbury in 2014.

