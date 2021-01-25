REISTERSTOWN, Md. (January 22, 2020) — The Maryland Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) announced today that the state of Maryland will receive a $341 million federal grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) associated with COVID-19.

This award provides funding to the Maryland Department of Health (MDH) for personal protective equipment (PPE) purchased to support the state’s healthcare workers and first responders. This grant, administered through MEMA’s Public Assistance program, was awarded as a result of the Presidential Disaster Declaration issued in March 2020 under the Robert T. Stafford Act.

“This much needed federal aid will allow the Maryland Department of Health to recoup expenses related to Covid-19 from January 20 through July 27, 2020,” said Governor Larry Hogan. “We are very pleased to have received this award which contributes immensely to our continued fight against this disease.”

The Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic created an immediate threat to the public health and safety of the State of Maryland, requiring emergency protective measures. In response, MEMA and MDH conducted emergency protective measures consisting of providing management, control, and reduction of immediate threats through purchase and distribution of PPE needed for the COVID-19 statewide response.

Since the start of the pandemic, emergency managers have worked hand-in-hand with public health officials to provide necessary supplies, personnel, and other resources to respond to the challenges associated with COVID-19. This announcement is a demonstration of the important partnerships between local, state, and federal agencies as they work to respond and recover from COVID-19.

