Thanks to declining COVID-19 positivity numbers, Calvert Library is welcoming customers back in for short visits beginning Wednesday, January 27 at noon.

According to Executive Director, Carrie Willson, “Positivity numbers are continuing to decline so with continued customer cooperation, we will open on Wednesday to walk-in customers.” Customers are still asked to keep visits as short as possible and no longer than an hour, wear an appropriate mask over your nose and mouth, maintain a social distance of 6’ from others and help your children do the same. Willson added, “COVID is still out there so I ask anyone experiencing symptoms to please stay home and call your healthcare provider for advice.”

At all four library locations, in-person library hours will be Monday-Thursday, noon to 5pm, Friday, 1-5pm and Saturday, 10am to 2pm. Curbside pickup appointments will continue Monday-Thursday, 10am to 7pm; Friday, 1-5pm and Saturday, 10am to 2pm.

Call any Calvert Library location for assistance or appointments. Customers can also follow and interact with library staff on Facebook and Twitter. More information about coronavirus is available in the Research & Learn section of the library website.

Call 410-535-0291 or email getanswers@calvertlibrary.info with any reference questions you may have.

