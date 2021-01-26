January 25, 2021 — First responders in Maryland are getting another major boost in their wireless communications with the addition of new, purpose-built FirstNet cell sites. This new infrastructure is a part of the FirstNet network expansion taking place across the state, bringing increased coverage, capacity and capabilities for public safety.

In Prince George’s County, a new FirstNet cell site will boost coverage and capacity in the Fort Washington area around Isaac J. Gourdine Middle School and Tinkers Creek Stream Valley Park. Another FirstNet site was turned on in Upper Marlboro and provides coverage and capacity in the area around Marlton Golf Club.

In Montgomery County, a new FirstNet cell site will boost coverage in Gaithersburg around Watkins Mill High School.

In September 2020, AT&T announced new sites were turned on in Cecil and Charles Counties. In June 2020, AT&T announced new purpose-built sites were turned on in Allegany, Calvert, Charles, Dorchester, Garrett, Queen Anne’s, St. Mary’s and Wicomico Counties.

FirstNet is the only nationwide, high-speed broadband communications platform dedicated to and purpose-built for America’s first responders and the extended public safety community. It’s built with AT&T* in a public-private partnership with the First Responder Network Authority (FirstNet Authority) – an independent agency within the federal government.

That’s why AT&T has a responsibility unlike any other network provider. And unlike commercial networks, FirstNet provides real, dedicated mobile broadband when needed with always-on priority and preemption for first responders. This helps ensure Maryland’s first responders connect to the critical information they need – every day and in every emergency

“We’re building out the FirstNet network so that Maryland’s first responders have access to the fast, reliable and dedicated coverage they need to help them effectively and efficiently address incidents,” said Denis Dunn, president, AT&T Maryland. “Working with public safety officials in the state, we’ve made FirstNet nimble, adaptable and ready to scale for even the most severe situations.”

Building upon AT&T’s current and planned investments in Maryland, we’re actively extending the reach of FirstNet to give agencies large and small the reliable, unthrottled connectivity and modern communications tools they need. The build out of the FirstNet platform is currently well ahead of schedule and, in addition to the purpose-built sites, already offers subscribers in Maryland these benefits and more:

Public safety-specific advanced capabilities – FirstNet is the only nationwide platform that gives first responders an entire communication ecosystem of unique benefits including mission-centric devices, certified applications and always-on, 24-hours-a-day priority and preemption across voice and data.

Unparalleled emergency support – State and local agencies in Maryland on FirstNet also have 24/7 access to a nationwide fleet of 76 land-based and airborne deployable network assets. These portable cell sites can either be deployed for planned events or in emergencies at no additional charge. FirstNet Response Operations Group – led by a team of former first responders – guides the deployment of the FirstNet deployable assets based on the needs of public safety.

Free smartphones for life for public safety agencies – AT&T also has expanded the benefits of FirstNet for state and local agencies across Maryland – spanning law enforcement, fire, EMS, healthcare, hospital emergency departments, emergency management and 9-1-1 operations. Now, they can stay up-to-date with free smartphones for life at no additional cost on their FirstNet Mobile—Unlimited plans. This means first responders across agencies of all sizes will have affordable access to their network for decades to come.

The COVID-19 health crisis illustrates precisely why public safety fought for the creation of FirstNet. Where public safety goes, we go. We’ve answered the call for tornadoes, hurricanes, wildfires, floods and other natural disasters. But with COVID-19, it is like experiencing a perpetual emergency in every community across the country. Public safety’s network is being tested in a completely new way, and it’s hitting the mark.

“FirstNet is a dedicated broadband platform for public safety, by public safety,” said FirstNet Authority CEO Edward Parkinson. “We worked hand-in-hand with Maryland’s public safety community to understand their needs for the network. And these network enhancements are a prime example of how that input and feedback is becoming reality. We look forward to supporting Maryland’s first responders’ use of FirstNet to help them save lives and protect communities.”

In addition to further elevating public safety’s connected experience in support of their emergency response, this new infrastructure will also help improve the overall coverage experience for AT&T wireless customers in the area. Residents, visitors and businesses in the area of these new sites can take advantage of the AT&T spectrum bands, as well as Band 14 when additional capacity is available.

For more about the value FirstNet is bringing to public safety, check out FirstNet.com.

