In response to the sustained and growing demand for locally sourced farm foods, the Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission, (SMADC), is adding a new section to the 2021 edition of the annually published Southern Maryland Farmers Market Guide which will feature a directory of regional farm stands and on-farm stores.

Throughout the Pandemic, local farm food resources such as farmers markets and neighborhood farm stands and on-farm stores have become increasingly popular with consumers who are looking for safe shopping environments that provide a dependable seasonal supply of locally grown fruits, vegetables, meats, dairy and value-added products. The new Famers Market Guide with the added regional On-Farm Stand and Store Directory supports this trend which is expected to strengthen in the coming year as consumers continue to seek out locally grown and produced foods close to home.

SMADC is now accepting applications for the new On-Farm Stand and Store Directory. Listings are open to any farm located in the 5-county region (Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles, Prince George’s and St. Mary’s counties) that hosts an on-farm store or farm stand open to the public (seasonally or year-round), offering predominantly ‘producer only’ farm raised, or farm made value-added products, and/or other Maryland sourced farm foods.

Find the On-Farm Stand and Store Directory Application under ‘News and Events’ on the SMADC website. Applications are due by February 26, 2021. There is no charge to be listed. The 2021 Southern Maryland Farmers Market Guide including Farm Stand and Farm Store Directory is expected to be published in the early spring and will be available online to view or download on the ‘Get Our Guides’ page at www.SMADC.com.

