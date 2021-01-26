Leonardtown is one of my favorites places to go for great food. Now there is another wonderful addition to the area. Located on Washington Street, Il Piccolo Morso offers authentic Italian cuisine.

Since I am currently out of town, I enlisted someone to fill in for me and go check it out. Steve went on Saturday night and had a wonderful meal. He also had the opportunity to talk with one of the owners, Silvia Chance. Silvia told him they want to bring the taste of Italy to their diners. Silvia and Chef Michael (her husband) also own The Cow and The Fish in Hollywood. Silvia is out front, and Chef Michael is creating deliciousness in the kitchen. Chef Michael was born in Southern Maryland, but he lived in Barcelona, Spain for over 24 years. He met Silvia there and developed his culinary skills. He earned a culinary degree in Girona, Spain. It was there he found a love for Mediterranean-style cooking using fresh herbs and spices.

Open just a few weeks, they have been keeping busy. Steve was able to get a reservation late in the evening on Saturday. The menu includes authentic flavors of North and South Italy. One of their best-selling dishes is the Pasta Diavola (fettuccini and shrimp). The Osso Bucco (veal shank) is also a popular selection. All the sauces for these tasty dishes are made in-house.

Steve’s meal started with a soft breadstick with olive tapenade. He is not a fan of olives, but he really liked the tapenade. For appetizer, he had the Burrata. Burrata is an Italian cheese made from mozzarella and cream. The outer shell is solid mozzarella, while the inside is very creamy. It came with tomatoes, onions, balsamic, and herbs. His main course was Three Meat Lasagna. The lasagna noodles were so tender and perfectly cooked and were loaded with ground meat and ricotta. For dessert he had Tiramisu. The Tiramisu was Tiramisu was creamy, sweet, and delicious.

Il Piccolo Morso has nightly specials. On Saturday, there were three:



– Seared Salmon Filet with Bacon and Mushroom Risotto;



– Petite Beef Filet with Scallops, Zucchini, Onions, and Mushrooms;



– Veal Stew with Onions, Mushrooms, Carrots, Potatoes in a Red Wine Broth.



Desserts available Saturday were Tiramisu, Italian Lemon Cream Cake, and

Carrot Cake. Previously in the week they also had Panna cotta, Banana

Foster Cake, and Italian Lemon Raspberry Cake.

The dining room is warm, comfortable, and inviting. It is well-lit and nicely decorated. There were both booths and tables.



The menu is limited now but they plan to expand it. In the future, they are planning to open Fridays and Saturdays for lunch and will be adding carryout service. They do have a children’s menu.

The web translates the Il Piccolo Morso to “the little bite” or “the small bite”. I am thankful I had someone who could go in my stead. I thought it was important to let people know about this wonderful new place. I cannot wait to go…I am going to have a difficult time deciding what to order. I know it is going to be at the top of my favorites list!

Currently, reservations are required and can be made through Open Table (reservation service) or by calling the restaurant.

Il Piccolo Morso hours:

Monday through Saturday – 4:00pm to 9:00pm

Sunday – Closed

Il Piccolo Morso Facebook Page Link

Rating (out of 5):

Food – 4.8

4.8 Service – 4.8

4.8 Ambiance – 4.8

4.8 Total – 4.8

Il Piccolo Morso

22845 Washington Street

Leonardtown, MD

240-309-4025

