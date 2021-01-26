NAVAL AIR WARFARE CENTER AIRCRAFT DIVISION– The U.S. Naval Test Pilot School (USNTPS) held a graduation ceremony for Class 158 at Naval Air Station Patuxent River, January 22. 36 students successfully completed an intense 11-month course of instruction for designation as Engineering Developmental Test Pilots, Test Flight Officers, and Test Engineers.

Retired Vice Adm. David Architzel delivered the keynote address. Architzel is a former Commander of Naval Air Systems Command and a graduate of USNTPS.

Architzel, Col. Richard Marigliano, Commander of Naval Test Wing Atlantic, and Lt. Col. Rory Feely, Commanding Officer of USNTPS, presented diplomas and offered congratulations to the new “Testers.” Graduates included members of the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Navy, and Air Force; students from Australia, Germany, Israel, and Norway; and civil service engineers from the Department of the Navy.

Navy Lt. Colin Locke received the Outstanding Developmental Phase II Award, which recognizes the student who produced the best final report. The award is symbolic of the longstanding and mutually supportive relationship between the Empire Test Pilots’ School in the United Kingdom and USNTPS.

Navy Lt. Cmdr. Javier Remotti received the Commander Willie McCool Outstanding Student Award, which recognizes the top performing student in the categories of academics, flight performance, and technical report writing. The namesake award commemorates U.S. Navy Commander William C. McCool, a USNTPS alumnus tragically lost in the Columbia space shuttle accident.

Marine Corps Maj. Kyle Kanode received the Syd Sherby Leadership Award. Recognizing the student who displays exemplary leadership, the award is named after U.S. Navy Capt. Sydney Sherby who established the test pilot training division in 1945, now the U.S. Naval Test Pilot School.

Twenty-three students completed the requirements for the engineering test pilot course. The new test pilots are:

Lt. Zachary J. Bauer, U.S. Navy

Lt. Kyle P. Burdick, U.S. Navy

Maj. Brandon T. Dell, U.S. Marine Corps

Chief Warrant Officer 4th Class Steven D. Fara, U.S. Army

Capt. Quinton J. Fenley, U.S. Army

Maj. Paul M. Gucwa, U.S. Marine Corps

Capt. Jan-Harald Gustavsen, Royal Norwegian Air Force

Chief Warrant Officer 3rd Class Kyle Hickman, U.S. Army

Maj. Aric H. Jensen, U.S. Army

Maj. Kyle B. Kanode, U.S. Marine Corps

Lt. James A. Land, U.S. Navy

Maj. Stephan Ludwig, German Air Force

Lt. Michael A. Maynard, U.S. Navy

Flt. Lt. Matthew P. McCarty, Royal Australian Air Force

Lt. George J. Meszaros, U.S. Navy

Lt. Robert M. Nordlund, U.S. Navy

Lt. Steven M. Smallwood, U.S. Navy

Maj. Neta-Lee Talmon, Israeli Air Force

Lt. Benjamin H. Title, U.S. Navy

Lt. Tyler A. Trombetta, U.S. Navy

Lt. Bryan C. Valliere, U.S. Navy

Lt. Tyler P. Vitti, U.S. Navy

Lt. Cmdr. Brian R. Warren, U.S. Navy

Nine students completed the engineering test flight officer course. They are:

Lt. Kimberley L. Glaeser, U.S. Navy

Lt. Jacob J. Leighton, U.S. Navy

Lt. Colin T. Locke, U.S. Navy

Lt. Cmdr. Javier F. Remotti, U.S. Navy

Lt. Jacob W. Schalles, U.S. Navy

Lt. Richard N. Smith, U.S. Navy

Lt. Joseph E. Swierzowski, U.S. Navy

Lt. Brianna L. Valladares, U.S. Navy

Lt. Nicholas S. Waugh, U.S. Navy

Four students fulfilled the requirements for the test project engineer course. They are:

Mr. Kenneth M. Cahill, NAWCAD

Ms. Amber M. Cook, NAWCAD

Capt. Riley A. Livermore, U.S. Air Force

Dr. Ryan Turgeon, NAWCAD

