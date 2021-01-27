Waldorf, MD –The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs have partnered with the Charles County Department of Health to transform Regency Furniture Stadium into a COVID-19 vaccination site.

The Blue Crabs have been working with the Charles County Department of Health since early November 2020, using Regency Furniture Stadium as a COVID-19 drive-thru testing facility. Tests are still administered at the ballpark on Tuesdays from 8 AM-12 PM. COVID-19 tests are free but require an appointment.

Since January 6th, the Blue Crabs and Regency Furniture Stadium have served as a COVID-19 vaccination site. Contact Charles County Department of Health for information regarding eligibility or to schedule an appointment, 301-609-6900.

“It’s our duty and honor as Southern Maryland’s Hometown Team to help our community, and we are thankful to the Charles County Department of Health for all of their hard work,” said Blue Crabs General Manager, Courtney Knichel.

