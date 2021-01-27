Prince Frederick, MD – For the last three years, the Sneade’s Ace Home Centers in Lusby and Owings have run a “Give a Gift That Counts” promotion the week leading up to Christmas, and each year they have donated $10,000 to Calvert Hospice from that promotion. This year, they also ran the same promotion in their Charlotte Hall and Leonardtown stores and donated funds to Hospice of St. Mary’s County.

Pictured L to R: Claire Piason, Director of Development for Calvert Hospice; Dana Sneade Banyasz; Ben Banyasz

Customers who donated $5 or more to Calvert Hospice received 20% off regularly priced merchandise in both stores from December 18 – 24, 2020. We are beyond grateful to Sneade’s and their customers for their generosity each year. Sneade’s Ace Home Centers have been supporters of Calvert Hospice for many years, donating items for fundraisers, offering significant discounts on Christmas trees when we held Festival of Trees, and supporting our organization with fundraisers like “Give a Gift that Counts.”

