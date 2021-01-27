On Tuesday, Jan. 26, Deputy County Administrator Deborah Hall and Chief of Information Technology Evelyn Jacobson, representatives for the county’s Rural Broadband Task Force, provided the Board of County Commissioners with an update on the Nanjemoy-Cobb Neck (NCN) Broadband Buildout and other task force efforts.

The NCN Broadband Buildout is a comprehensive broadband network in Nanjemoy and Cobb Neck, which would make service available to 1,408 residents and businesses in the area. Additional information on the broadband buildout is available online.

Open Session Briefings

Department of Emergency Services Director Michelle Lilly and Health Officer Dianna E. Abney provided the Board of County Commissioners with an update on the COVID-19 public health emergency. COVID-19 vaccinations have expanded to include Phase 1A, 1B, and 1C . The Department of Health is providing this information on their website and a recorded hotline message, at 301-609-6710. Those who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should get tested through their medical provider, urgent care center, or local pharmacy. A drive-through testing site is available every Tuesday at Regency Furniture Stadium, and appointments are required in advance by scheduling online. The University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center provided an update on its COVID-19 patients and vaccination of its staff. Chief of Media Services Jennifer Harris provided an update on the county’s communications efforts, which are focused on informing residents about the upcoming COVID-19 vaccinations and reminders to continue to wear masks, social distancing, and avoiding large gatherings of family and friends. Charles County Public Schools Superintendent Kimberly Hill discussed that they are working with the Department of Health regarding COVID vaccination distribution for education staff.

on the COVID-19 public health emergency. COVID-19 vaccinations have expanded to include . The Department of Health is providing this information on their and a recorded hotline message, at 301-609-6710. Those who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should through their medical provider, urgent care center, or local pharmacy. A drive-through testing site is available every Tuesday at Regency Furniture Stadium, and appointments are required in advance by scheduling online. The University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center provided an update on its COVID-19 patients and vaccination of its staff. Chief of Media Services Jennifer Harris provided an update on the county’s communications efforts, which are focused on informing residents about the upcoming COVID-19 vaccinations and reminders to continue to wear masks, social distancing, and avoiding large gatherings of family and friends. Charles County Public Schools Superintendent Kimberly Hill discussed that they are working with the Department of Health regarding COVID vaccination distribution for education staff. County Administrator Mark Belton, Deputy County Administrator Deborah Hall, Economic Development Department, Tourism Division, Department of Planning and Growth Management, and Department of Public Works staff provided an update on the Commissioners’ Goal and Objective: Economic Development and Supportive Services. These included economic development updates in commercial development, industry diversification, infrastructure/ services, and transportation network. The department also highlighted their Shop Safe video featuring local business owners.

Approval Items

Commissioners also approved the following items:

Legislative Update

Associate County Attorney Danielle Mitchell discussed the 2021 legislative bills being considered by the Maryland General Assembly, including Legislative Request 1933, House Bill 0050, House Bill 0062, House Bill 0414/ Senate Bill 0081, Senate Bill 0051, Senate Bill 0148/ House Bill 0066, Senate Bill 0174, Senate Joint Resolution 0002, Senate Bill 0213, and Senate Bill 0033.

Next Commissioners Session: Feb. 2, 2021 (held virtually)

Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.

