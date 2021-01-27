On January 16, 2021, at approximately 3:08 p.m. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 46000 block of Columbus Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported robbery. The victim advised deputies he was assaulted and robbed by several individuals. Detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene and continued the investigation.

The investigation determined the victim was hired to record a video for the suspects and after recording the video, the victim was assaulted.

During the assault, the victim fell to the ground and was punched and kicked numerous times. One suspect brandished a firearm and other individuals removed several items of property from the victim and fled.

During the investigation, four male juveniles ages 17, 15, and two 14-year-olds, all of Lexington Park, were identified as participants in the robbery. All four juveniles were arrested and charged with the following:

Armed Robbery

Robbery

Two of the juveniles involved were charged as adults and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown. Due to a change in Maryland law, the juveniles will not be identified by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and no booking photographs will be released until a waiver hearing is conducted to determine the jurisdiction of this case. The remaining two suspects were charged as juveniles.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Detective Daniel Sidorowicz at (301) 475-4200 extension 78043 or by email at Daniel.Sidorowicz@stmarysmd.com .

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

