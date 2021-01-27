Cameron D. Johnson, 19, of Waldorf

On January 23 at 4:39 p.m., a patrol supervisor initiated a traffic stop in the area of Bannister Circle and Knolewater Court after a computer check showed the tags on the car belonged on another vehicle.

Upon approaching the driver, the officer detected the odor of marijuana. An additional computer check revealed the driver was driving without a license. The driver was placed under arrest at which time the officer found approximately 2 ounces of marijuana and over $14,000 in cash on the man.

Further, an assault-style pistol – with a loaded 30 round magazine – and a black ski mask were found inside the car. Cameron D. Johnson, 19, of Waldorf, was charged with illegal possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, and several traffic violations. Sgt. J. Morales investigated.

