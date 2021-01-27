On January 25, 2021, around 8:28 a.m., a call was dispatched to report of a possible HAZMAT situation in the Solomons Harbor in the area of Back Creek in Solomons, MD.

Upon arrival crews discovered a mixture of diesel fuel, gasoline, and oil in the water and the odor of gasoline in the air.

As a result of the complexity of the spill, Solomons Fire Chief Jonathan Dalrymple in consultation with Sheriff’s Office Major Steve Jones decided to activate the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations HAZMAT team.

Preliminary investigation revealed a private boat leaking fuel was the source. Crews were able to secure the vessel and contain the leak through a booming system.



No injuries were reported to personnel or wildlife.

Cleanup was a multi-agency effort collaborated by Maryland Department of the Environment, Department of Natural Resources, U.S. Coast Guard, and the Solomons Volunteer Fire Department.

The amount of fuel discharged into the harbor is unknown at this time.

This incident remains under investigation.

