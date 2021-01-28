A 10-year-old, 70-pound, senior hound girl in search of her forever home.

Carly is a quiet, gentle soul that loves to curl up and lounge on the couch.

In addition to relaxing Carly enjoys belly rubs, tasty treats, and quiet strolls about the back yard with her foster brother and sister.

Carly would enjoy a fenced yard and a canine companion or two in her forever home.

Carly’s vetting is complete and she is ready for her forever home.

If you are interested in learning more about Carly follow this link

to her web page.

If you are interested in adopting Carly or another senior beagle please message

icanhelp@beaglemaryland.org or visit our web site at: http://beaglemaryland.org/

Like this: Like Loading...