The headline was updated to reflect the defendant was not convicted of attempted murder, but was part of the case. We apologize for the incorrect headline.

On January 26, 2021, Dru Michael Sultzaberger, 20, of Lusby was sentenced to serve 17 years’ incarceration for his role in a October 2019 shooting. The sentence included a term of 5 years without the possibility of parole.

Sultzaberger plead guilty to First Degree Assault /Felony -Violent Crime and received 25 years with all but 10 suspended, and also to Use of a Firearm in a Violent Crime/Felony, and was given 20 years suspended to five years. He also received two terms of five years to run concurrently with the 1st Degree Assualt plea for two counts of reckless endangerment. After he is released, he will serve five years of supervised probation. All other charges were Nolle Prosequi(Latin for “we shall no longer prosecute”).

Sultzaberger became involved in an altercation at a party with the victim’s brother.

Armed with a handgun, Sultzaberger drove to the victim’s residence to seek revenge. He fired several shots into the victim’s vehicle. One shot struck the victim in the face.

During the investigation, the Sheriff’s deputies recovered 3 firearms from Sultzaberger, drugs, and a large amount of cash.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant State’s Attorney, Lee Ann Bell. Calvert County State’s Attorney, Robert Harvey, wishes to commend Ms. Bell, Det. Ted Yates of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, and the entire investigative team for their outstanding work in this case. The outcome reinforces Mr. Harvey’s commitment to seeking significant periods of incarceration for people who commit violent acts in Calvert County.

Like this: Like Loading...