BALTIMORE (January 27, 2021) – The Maryland Department of Labor’s (Labor) Division of Workforce Development has created a series of nine virtual recruitment events to help Marylanders who have been temporarily dislocated from the hospitality industry during the COVID-19 pandemic. These recruitments will connect hundreds of unemployed Marylanders with employers looking to fill positions in various industries and locations across the state.

“While the hospitality sector has regained over 87,100 jobs since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, our department is here to help the Marylanders who are still temporarily dislocated from their job in the industry,” said Labor Secretary Tiffany P. Robinson. “This series of recruitment events is just one of the many ways that our Division of Workforce Development is helping job seekers find employment and businesses maintain their workforce as our state continues its economic recovery.”

In addition, $130 million in COVID-19 relief funding – $80 million for restaurants and $50 million for hotels and hospitality businesses – has been announced by Governor Larry Hogan. The funding, distributed through the Maryland Department of Commerce to local jurisdictions, can be used toward payroll expenses, rent, and utilities in order to keep operations going while restrictions continue on travel and dining out.

“This funding has been a critical lifeline to many of our hospitality businesses that have been impacted by the ongoing pandemic, helping to sustain them and their employees until they are fully operational,” said Maryland Commerce Secretary Kelly M. Schulz. “Working with our partners at Maryland Labor, we are providing hospitality businesses and workers the kinds of resources and support needed to ensure this industry is able to recover as quickly as possible.”

While the department has targeted Marylanders that have been dislocated from the hospitality industry, all job seekers are welcome to attend the recruitment events outlined below. Each event will accommodate 50-80 job seekers and will feature 10-12 employers, most with multiple positions available. If the department has a high demand from job seekers and employers, but the event is beyond capacity, the department will create additional events to ensure all can participate.

For more information about upcoming recruitments, job opportunities, and employment services, please visit the Recruitments page. To explore new careers, create resumes, find education and training programs, and more, visit the Maryland Workforce Exchange online portal.

