LEONARDTOWN, MD – To assist county citizens surrounding the community impacts due to COVID-19, the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County have authorized the Department of Recreation and Parks to delay the approved FY2021 fee increases for youth and adult programming within the Recreation Division and Wicomico Shores Golf Course until April 1, 2021.

Commissioner decisions and related public documents are available on the county government website in BoardDocs. St. Mary’s County Commissioner Meetings may be viewed live Tuesday mornings on SMCG Channel 95 or as a replay Friday nights at 6:30 p.m. Meetings are also available for on-demand viewing on the St. Mary’s County Government YouTube Channel.

