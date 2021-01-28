(Waldorf, Maryland) – On Thursday, January 21, 2021, at approximately 2:58 a.m., Trooper R. Thomas from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack conducted a traffic stop on a Toyota Camry for a traffic violation.

Upon contact with the occupants of the vehicle, a strong odor of marijuana was emitting from the vehicle. A probable cause search of the vehicle revealed 3 loaded handguns, 198 grams of suspected marijuana, suspected Oxycodone, suspected Codeine, and US Currency.

The driver was identified as Marvin Darkwah, 24 yoa of Alexandria, VA, and the passengers were identified as Phil Darkwah, 27 yoa of Alexandria, VA, and Zachary Davis, 25 yoa of Alexandria, VA.

All three occupants were arrested and charged with the following at the Charles County Detention Center:

CDS – Possess with intent to distribute CDS – Possess – not marijuana

Firearm possession with felony conviction Illegal possession of Ammo

Illegal possession of regulated firearm Loaded handgun in vehicle Wear/carry loaded handgun in vehicle

Anyone who may have information with this incident is asked to contact the MSP La Plata Barrack Duty Officer at (301) 392-1200.

The investigation is continuing and being investigated by Trooper R. Thomas of the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack. (21-MSP-002570)

Like this: Like Loading...