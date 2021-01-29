The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division gathered last week for a heartfelt farewell to Margaret “Dolly” Baroniak as she prepares to retire on Feb. 1, 2021 after 17 years of dedicated service.

Baroniak served as the transcriptionist for the Criminal Investigations Division from Jan. 30, 2004 until her retirement date. During that time, she transcribed 6,679 interviews.

“Dolly has provided a critical service for us and has done so with impeccable performance ensuring successful case preparations,” Sheriff Tim Cameron said this week.

“I can’t remember a time of Dolly not being here,” Capt. Steve Hall, Commander of the Special Operations Division, said last week. “Dolly is one of the rare people, her voice is pure with goodness that emanates from within.”

“I have enjoyed what I’ve done here,” Baroniak said. “I always said this job was like listening to the Soaps and getting paid for it,” she joked with her co-workers who gathered for her send off.

Baroniak has traveled across the world and the country and she advised her co-workers, “Don’t put off doing the things you want to do and don’t put off being the person you want to be.”

After retirement, she said she plans to continue to nurture friendships, looking for the next adventure and reading more books.

