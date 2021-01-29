Sheriff Mike Evans and the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is proud to recognize and congratulate Twin Beaches Patrol Deputy Stephen Bowlan for receiving the honor of 2020 Deputy of the 4th Quarter. Deputy Bowlan currently serves our Patrol Bureau and is a member of our Special Operations Team.

Sheriff Mike Evans and the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is proud to recognize and congratulate Deputy Herschel Wilder, Senior Deputy Galen Gott, Deputy Howard Anderson and Deputy Rosario Hardy for being selected Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Deputies of the 4th Quarter Honorable Mention awardees.

