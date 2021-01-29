ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – Dr. Alan Jamieson has been selected to attend the 2021 NCAA Division III faculty athletics representative (FAR) Orientation on Feb. 18-20.

The event will be held virtually this year due to concerns about COVID-19.

A FAR is a member of the faculty at an NCAA institution that has been designated to serve as a liaison between the institution and the athletic department and represent the institution at NCAA conferences. Each institution determines the exact role of their FAR but a common responsibility is ensuring the institution maintains the appropriate balance between academics and intercollegiate athletics.

Dr. Jamieson was appointed faculty athletics representative in June of 2020. Jamieson joined the St. Mary’s faculty in 2007. He has taught courses in introductory computer science, algorithms and data structures, programming languages, software engineering, operating systems, computer graphics, theory of computation and artificial intelligence. His research interests include domination algorithms, graph theory, self-stabilizing algorithms, game development and design, robotics, and the recruitment and retention of women and other underrepresented groups in computer science. He has had over a dozen of his students present work at conferences across the country. He is one of the recipients of the 2014 National Center for Women and Information Technology and AT&T undergraduate research mentoring award.

Dr. Jamieson was selected as one of four recipients to the National Center for Women and Information Technology and AT&T Undergraduate Research Mentoring Award at the NCWIT 2014 Summit held in Newport Beach, California. He was the first assistant professor to earn this honor recognizing faculty “for their outstanding mentorship, high-quality research opportunities, recruitment of women and minority students, and efforts to encourage and advance undergraduates in computing-related fields.”

“I’m thrilled to be selected as a member of this year’s DIII FAR Orientation.” Dr. Jamieson said. “This is an incredible opportunity to learn about my new role with St. Mary’s College of Maryland Athletics and develop the skills that I need to engage and support our student athletes.”

The New FAR Orientation program is offered in response to the NCAA Division III FAR Engagement Working Group’s recommendation to implement a seamless education model to orient new FARs and support them through their tenure in the position. It includes pre-work activities, which have been designed to maximize the time at the orientation and the overall impact of the program. The program is offered to implement a seamless education model to orient new FARs and support them through their tenure in the position. The orientation will take place for two consecutive years (2020, 2021 etc.) and then alternate with a year of the FAR Fellows Leadership Institute (2022, 2025, etc.).

Like this: Like Loading...