On January 28, 2021, Dervon Wayne Wallace, 36, of North Beach was sentenced to 8 years active incarceration after entering a guilty plea on December 11, 2020, to Possession with Intent to Distribute – Cocaine.  The sentence included a term of 5 years’ probation.   

During the investigation conducted by the of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit,  Sheriff’s deputies recovered 612 grams of cocaine, scales, cutting agent, and a large amount cash.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant State’s Attorney, Lee Ann Bell.  Calvert County State’s Attorney.

