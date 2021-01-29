On January 28, 2021, Dervon Wayne Wallace, 36, of North Beach was sentenced to 8 years active incarceration after entering a guilty plea on December 11, 2020, to Possession with Intent to Distribute – Cocaine. The sentence included a term of 5 years’ probation.

During the investigation conducted by the of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit, Sheriff’s deputies recovered 612 grams of cocaine, scales, cutting agent, and a large amount cash.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant State’s Attorney, Lee Ann Bell. Calvert County State’s Attorney.

