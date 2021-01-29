LEONARDTOWN, MD (January 28, 2021) – Due to anticipated inclement weather the St. Mary’s County Health Department’s drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites will be closed and the COVID-19 vaccine clinic canceled on Monday, February 1, 2021.

All individuals with registered appointments for the vaccination clinic will be contacted via email to reschedule. Those that were registered for appointments over the phone with assistance from the Department of Aging & Human Services or the St. Mary’s County Library will be contacted by phone. For more information about local COVID-19 vaccination, please visit the St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) website at www.smchd.org/covid-19-vaccine.

Regular COVID-19 testing hours are expected to resume at both SMCHD testing sites (SMCHD Office in Leonardtown and the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department in Lexington Park) on Tuesday, February 2, 2021. For more information on local COVID-19 testing, please visit www.smchd.org/covid-19-testing.

For local COVID-19 updates, information and data, please visit www.smchd.org/coronavirus or call the St. Mary’s County Health Department at 301-475-4330.

