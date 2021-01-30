After 26 years of dedicated service to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, Court Security Specialist David Koenig officially retires on January 29, 2021.

Koenig retired from the Maryland State Police and began his career with the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office in January of 1995, where he served faithfully for 26 years. Koenig began his law enforcement career in 1976 when he became an Auxiliary Officer in New York prior to joining the Maryland State Police.

During his time with the Sheriff’s Office Koenig received many awards to include a Meritorious Action Award in 2018 and a Lifesaving Award in 2014 for his response to an individual having a seizure in the courtroom where he directed and performed lifesaving measures to include CPR.

Sheriff Tim Cameron said, “Koenig’s calm, professional demeanor and attention to detail have been a true asset at the St. Mary’s Circuit Court and to the citizens of St. Mary’s County. David will be missed.”

