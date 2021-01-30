On January 30 at approximately 1:37 a.m., officers responded to a residence in the 500 block of University Drive in Waldorf for the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they located a 13-year-old inside the house suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was flown to a hospital and treated for injuries that were later determined to be not life-threatening.

A preliminary investigation revealed unknown suspect(s) fired several rounds at the house. One of the rounds went through the siding and struck the victim who was in a bedroom. No one else in the house was injured. It is not known at this point if the suspect(s) was in a car or on foot. Detectives are working leads and say it does not appear the shooting was random.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. A. Bringley at (301) 609-6499. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS.

Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward for the tip that leads to the arrest and indictment of the suspect(s) in this case. The investigation is ongoing.

